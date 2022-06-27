SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE

Free summer movie series in Cottonwood Shores

13 hours ago | Nathan Bush
Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department

The Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a summer movie series at the fire hall, 610 Birch Lane. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a summer movie series with screenings every Saturday as well as two Fridays in July.

The free, family-friendly movies start at 8 p.m. at the fire hall, 610 Birch Lane. 

Bring chairs and blankets but leave coolers at home. The volunteer fire department plans to sell drinks, Frito pies, hamburgers, hot dogs, candy, popcorn, and more as a department fundraiser.

Movies shown on Saturdays are rated PG, while the two Friday films are PG-13. 

The series kicks off Friday, July 1, with a special screening of “Independence Day” to celebrate the July 4 holiday. 

On the following night, Saturday, July 2, is “The Sandlot.” The rest of the Saturday lineup is:

  • July 9 — “Playing With Fire”
  • July 16 — “Fireheart”
  • July 23 — “The Goonies”
  • July 30 — “Planes: Fire and Rescue”

The second Friday movie, on July 29, is “Only the Brave” in honor of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died June 30, 2013, after they were overrun by the Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona. Only one of the elite crew survived. 

nathan@thepicayune.com

Nathan Bush

