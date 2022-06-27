Blanco County wildfire 90 percent contained

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Local and state fire crews battled the 462-acre Archer Fire in northern Blanco County over the weekend of June 24-26. It was reportedly 90 percent contained at about 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Photo courtesy of Texas A&M Forest Service

Highland Lakes area and state fire crews and resources managed to contain a Blanco County wildfire that broke out at around 7 p.m. June 24 about 6 miles northwest of Round Mountain.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported the Archer Fire was 90 percent contained at around 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26. The service took a GPS measurement of the affected area and listed it at 462 acres.

According to a Horseshoe Bay Fire Department media release sent June 24, the fire might have been started by a trailer with unsecured chains. The Texas A&M Forest Service has not reported a cause.

The fire started in the vicinity of FM 962 and Smith West Ranch Road. The blaze eventually burned into Llano County by about 1,000 feet, but fire units were able to cut off forward progress.

The Forest Service used bulldozers to assist in cutting fire lines and also deployed aircraft to fight the blaze.

The wildfire was in rough terrain, which made it challenging at times for firefighters to get in with heavy equipment.

Despite a cold front and possible rain in the forecast on Monday-Tuesday, June 27-28, severe and exceptional drought conditions remain. Burnet, Blanco, and Llano counties are under burn bans, and officials urge residents to be cautious when doing outdoor activities that could spark a fire.

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network, 700 Avenue T in Marble Falls, is accepting donations of bottled water and sports drinks to give to firefighters and first responders battling wildfires.

