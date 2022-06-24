GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 27, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, June 27

9 a.m. special meeting

This meeting will be held virtually. People can watch it via the Marble Falls ISD Facebook page.

On the agenda:

approval of purchase of K-2 universal screener

adoption of 2022-23 budget

executive session discussing professional personnel and discussion of process to fill board vacancy

possible action items after executive session: possible approval of professional personnel

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning

purchasing vehicles for several departments

approval of application for AquaBoom in Kingsland

review of status of Llano County Transportation and Economic Development Plan

Tuesday, June 28

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

approval of administrative service agreement and self-directed brokerage account addendum between city of Burnet and Mission Square Retirement for Deferred Compensation Plan

appointments of various members to different boards and commissions

purchasing software to conduct forensic evaluation of cellphones for Burnet Police Department

purchasing ambulances and resuscitator systems

Thursday, June 30

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the county website for more information.

