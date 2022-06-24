GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 27, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, June 27
Marble Falls ISD School Board
9 a.m. special meeting
This meeting will be held virtually. People can watch it via the Marble Falls ISD Facebook page.
- approval of purchase of K-2 universal screener
- adoption of 2022-23 budget
- executive session discussing professional personnel and discussion of process to fill board vacancy
- possible action items after executive session: possible approval of professional personnel
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning
- purchasing vehicles for several departments
- approval of application for AquaBoom in Kingsland
- review of status of Llano County Transportation and Economic Development Plan
Tuesday, June 28
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
- approval of administrative service agreement and self-directed brokerage account addendum between city of Burnet and Mission Square Retirement for Deferred Compensation Plan
- appointments of various members to different boards and commissions
- purchasing software to conduct forensic evaluation of cellphones for Burnet Police Department
- purchasing ambulances and resuscitator systems
Thursday, June 30
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the county website for more information.