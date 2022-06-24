GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 27, 2022

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, June 27

Marble Falls ISD School Board

9 a.m. special meeting

This meeting will be held virtually. People can watch it via the Marble Falls ISD Facebook page

On the agenda:

  • approval of purchase of K-2 universal screener 
  • adoption of 2022-23 budget
  • executive session discussing professional personnel and discussion of process to fill board vacancy
  • possible action items after executive session: possible approval of professional personnel

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning
  • purchasing vehicles for several departments
  • approval of application for AquaBoom in Kingsland
  • review of status of Llano County Transportation and Economic Development Plan

Tuesday, June 28

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

  • approval of administrative service agreement and self-directed brokerage account addendum between city of Burnet and Mission Square Retirement for Deferred Compensation Plan
  • appointments of various members to different boards and commissions
  • purchasing software to conduct forensic evaluation of cellphones for Burnet Police Department
  • purchasing ambulances and resuscitator systems

Thursday, June 30

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the county website for more information.

