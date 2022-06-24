Burnet County Jail bookings for June 17-23, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 17-23, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rece Taylor Boyd, 22, of Kingsland was arrested June 17 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jared Lee Fehr, 21, of Llano was arrested June 17 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-assault on a peace officer.

Lonni S. Galarza, 51, of Spicewood was arrested June 17 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 18 on $2,500 bond.

Salina Maraiah Garza, 30, of Converse was arrested June 17 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Tirso Lopez, 35, of Killeen was arrested June 17 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Jacob Augustine Martinez, 21, of Converse was arrested June 17 by DPS: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Herschel Neal Sharp, 53, was arrested June 17 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Herschel Neal Sharp, 53, was arrested June 17 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Michael Allen Whitaker, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested June 17 by LCSO: detainer.

Jesse Vasques, 63, of Seminole was arrested June 18 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

Collin Wilson French, 37, of Meadowlakes was arrested June 18 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated. Released June 19 on $2,500 bond.

Wilson Rudolph Kuzmich, 24, of South Bend, Indiana, was arrested June 18 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released June 19 on $25,000 bond.

Orlando Lopez-Garcia, 38, of Burnet was arrested June 18 by MFPD: capias pro fine-no driver’s license, driving while intoxicated. Released June 20 on $2,000 bond.

Issac Ramirez, 28, of Midland was arrested June 18 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released June 19 on $3,000 bond.

Bryan Scott Rogers, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 18 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member.

Alvin Michael Torres, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 18 by BCSO: false alarm/report. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Dawson Lee Barnes, 23, of Burnet was arrested June 19 by BPD: theft-mail.

Santana Joel Castellanos, 34, was arrested June 19 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): ICE detainer. Released June 21 to ICE.

Courtney Faye Frausto, 33, of Haskill was arrested June 19 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, child unrestrained in a safety seat, failure to appear.

Kanesha Lenance Howard, 31, of San Antonio was arrested June 19 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Hugh Lusk Izell, 33, Kingsland was arrested June 19 by LCSO: motion to revoke-burglary of a habitation.

David Wesley Nasworthy, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested June 19 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Benjamin Rosales-Yanez, 46, was arrested June 19 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released June 21 to ICE.

Frederick Elliot Smith III, 49, of Kempner was arrested June 19 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 20 on $2,500 bond.

Steven Kirk Trujillo, 65, of Beulah, Colorado, was arrested June 19 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Armon Deshon Tyler, 38, of Burnet was arrested June 19 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released June 22 to outside agency.

Silvestre Venegas Chavez, 23, was arrested June 19 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released June 21 to ICE.

Billy Dean Burnett III, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 20 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Bailey Rhianne Dunham, 31, of Spicewood was arrested June 20 by BCSO: theft of property. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Lisa Nell Faglie, 36, of Bertram was arrested June 20 by BCSO: theft of firearm. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jorge Eduardo Garcia-Gonzales, 35, was arrested June 20 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released June 21 to ICE.

Zachary Nicholas Hamilton, 18, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 20 by BCSO: forgery of a financial instrument. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Cole Ray Jensen, 30, of Kingsland was arrested June 20 by BCSO: resisting arrest/search/transport, criminal trespass, assault by contact. Released June 21 on $9,500 in bonds.

Michael Jude Pirie, 70, of Austin was arrested June 20 by BCSO: public intoxication.

Amber Leigh Sconci, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 20 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-parent/guardian contributing to truancy, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Lorenzo Trevino, 41, was arrested June 20 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released June 21 on $1,000 bond.

Brian David Fisher, 62, of Marble Falls was arrested June 21 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ryan Quinn Gillis, 30, of Bertram was arrested June 21 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jorden Rae Huddleston, 22, of Burnet was arrested June 21 by DPS: bond forfeiture-driving while intoxicated. Released June 22 on $3,500 bond.

Brant Monroe Nichols, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested June 21 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): failure to appear, driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-expired registration, speeding. Released June 22 on $500 in bonds.

Jared Joseph Reynolds, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested June 21 by MFPD: criminal trespass, public intoxication, bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $7,000 in bonds.

Nadia Romo, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested June 21 by MFPD: criminal trespass, public intoxication. Released same day on $2,000 in bonds.

Carl Wayne Scott, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested June 21 by MFPD: failure to appear, theft.

Lacy Renee Serles, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 21 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Makayla Rene Shafer, 21, of Burnet was arrested June 21 by BCSO: surety surrender-criminal trespass, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Tyler Lee Whitt, 25, of Burnet was arrested June 21 by BPD: failure to appear-financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $1,000 in bonds.

Mohamed Abdelmo Abdelnaby, 41, of San Antonio was arrested June 22 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Crystal Antoinette Daniels, 41, of Burnet was arrested June 22 by MFPD: failure to appear-adjudication-prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic facility.

Flora Ann Hashaw, 34, of Deer Springs was arrested June 22 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired license plates, open container-driver, possession of a controlled substance. Released June 23 on $2,000 in bonds.

Randy Wayne Johns, 49, of Pflugerville was arrested June 22 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention, parole violation, possession of a controlled substance.

Rochelle Deana Laridon, 48, of Burnet was arrested June 22 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.

Sasha Kough Oreagan, 42, of Liberty Hill was arrested June 22 by BCSO: false report to a police officer. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Charity Ann Sims, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested June 22 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Ronald Wilson, 57, of Leander was arrested June 22 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): driving while intoxicated, reckless driver. Released June 23 on $5,000 in bonds.

Sarah Henderson, 36, of Austin was arrested June 23 by BTPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated.

Baldomar G. Huerta, 43, of Austin was arrested June 23 by DPS: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Roger Marvin Lopez, 49, of Burnet was arrested June 23 by BPD: abandoning/endangering a child-criminal neglect.

Cody Wehe Mezger, 25, of Burnet was arrested June 23 by the Attorney General’s Office (AG): possession of child pornography, possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Rolando Moreno Mendoza, 34, of Manor was arrested June 23 by DPS: tampering with a government record. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Jennifer Annetta Norman, 39, of Bertram was arrested June 23 by BPD: aggravated assault of a date/family/household member.

Travis Gaines Pafford, 21, of Burnet was arrested June 23 by BCSO: theft of property.

John Noah Williams, 29, of Burnet was arrested June 23 by BPD: unauthorized use of a vehicle.