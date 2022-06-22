New hotel planned for 2147 in Marble Falls

Developers plan to build a Residence Inn at this location across the road from La Quinta Inn on FM 2147 at Old River Road in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

A new Residence Inn is coming to Marble Falls, directly across the from La Quinta Inn on FM 2147 at Old River Road. The Marble Falls City Council voted 6-0 at its regular meeting Tuesday, June 21, to approve the new hotel, bringing more lodging to the area.

As part of the plan, Old River Road will be upgraded and its exit onto 2147 moved to line up with La Quinta Inn’s exit, improving visibility. The hotel’s developer also will be required to build sidewalks on one side of Old River Road.

Four out of 13 adjacent property owners replied to a city survey regarding the Residence Inn. Two were for the development and two against. During the Tuesday meeting, property owner Chad Calhoun said he was one of the two against it but had changed his mind since sending in his response.

“I was one of the no’s, but after seeing the project in the planning and zoning meeting, I would change that,” Calhoun told the council. “I have no problem with it. I think it will be a great addition to the city and this area.”

He does have concerns about possible drainage problems the hotel might cause his and a neighbor’s property, he continued.

“I’m very happy to hear they’re improving (Old River Road),” Calhoun said. “My concern is Falls Street. With curbs on (Old River Road), when it rains, it will be funneled down Falls Street and into my driveway and my neighbor’s property.”

He asked the council to consider a 100-foot bar ditch from Old River Road that would lead directly into Lake Marble Falls. Mayor Richard Westerman assured Calhoun that engineers would take care of it.

“All of the drainage concerns should be designed in the engineering process,” Westerman said. “My understanding is they cannot engineer it in a way that negatively impacts adjacent properties.”

After minimal deliberation between councilors, the council voted 6-0 in approval. Councilor Reed Norman was absent.

The Marble Falls City Council’s next regular meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, in council chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St.

