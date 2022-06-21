Bee Cave Drilling bores into Burnet Chamber event

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bee Cave Drilling President Jim Blair and Marketing Director Abby Evans gave a presentation at the Burnet Chamber of Commerce’s Coffee and Conversation event on Tuesday, June 21. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Bee Cave Drilling President Jim Blair introduced himself and his well drilling company at a Coffee and Conversation event held by the Burnet Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 21. Bee Cave Drilling recently opened an office in Burnet at 4231 Texas 29 but has been doing business in the area for over 40 years.

Coffee and Conversation is a monthly networking event for businesses, the public, and chamber members held at the Hill Country Community Foundation building, 403 E. Jackson St. in Burnet.

Bee Cave Drilling hosted the June 21 meeting.

Headquartered in Dripping Springs, the full-service water well drilling and repair service company’s Burnet office was instigated by the long trip around Lake Travis that was required to reach clients on the north side.

“They never have put a bridge across (Lake Travis),” Blair joked. “I don’t know why.”

According to Blair, over a third of Bee Cave Drilling’s business is conducted in the greater Burnet area. The company was founded in 1980 and has been servicing the area ever since.

As of now, the office will be used for sales and servicing nearby wells, but in the future, Blair hopes to bring in a whole drilling operation. He estimates this office will facilitate $3 million to $4 million of business annually.

“Everyone deserves a good water system that lasts a lifetime,” said Abby Evans, director of marketing for Bee Cave Drilling, at the event.

Bee Cave Drilling recently worked with Xylem, Water Boys, and Austin Pump & Supply to donate a well to a family in Bertram that had been without water since 2018.

“This family that owns this company just seems to be outstanding people,” said Wade Langley, president of the Burnet Chamber of Commerce. “The exact type of people that we want in the Hill Country.”

According to Langley, who is also the vice president of Langley Homes, it is invaluable to have a knowledgeable and reliable driller nearby to give feedback on water conditions. A local driller understands the aquifers and recharge zones that affect the local water supply.

Burnet County has seen an abundance of development in recent years. An average of 50 well permit applications are being submitted per month since December 2021, reported the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District.

“The recent growth has certainly given us more business and a reason to come here,” Blair said. “But we have been coming here for over 40 years.”

dakota@thepicayune.com