Ashley Marie Dunklin passed away June 17, 2022

Ashley Marie Dunklin was called home to our Heavenly Father on June 17, 2022, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Ashley was born in Austin, Texas, on August 14, 1983, to Linda Florene Small and Richard Wood.

Those greeting her in Heaven: mother Linda Small, grandparents Roger and Fannie Lindeman, and aunts Stacie Jean Lindeman and Elizabeth Cunningham.

Ashley is survived by her three beautiful children, Ashton, Dalton, and Lillie, in addition to her beloved bonus children, Ameris, Bailey and Davis. She is also survived by her first best friends in life, her siblings Jessica Dunklin-Gomez, Tara Dunklin, David Small, and Dakota James, as well as her grandmother Elizabeth Rolfe and husband Dee of Virginia, uncle Jason Lindeman and wife Tisa, and aunts Leah Bolt, Kathy Lilly and husband Danny of Virginia, and Steven Wood of Virginia, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation services will be held at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano on Wednesday, June 22, from 4-7 p.m.

A private graveside service for family will be held at Llano City Cemetery with Pastor Tracie Barnes and Pastor Ernest A. Stephens officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Ashton Dunklin, Dalton Newberg, Caden Strawn, Sammy Perry, Thomas Rupe, and Carson Smith.

Honorary pallbearers are Tanner Howell, Matthew Hilton, Ricky Dunklin, David Newberg, and Davis Newberg.

John 3:16

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.