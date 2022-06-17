Sandy Hook Promise’s Sara Te guest of Burnet County Democrats

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sara Te (center) was nominated to the TASB Media Honor Roll in 2018 while a Burnet Middle School English teacher and Interact Club sponsor. Next to her are Burnet CISD Superintendent Keith McBurnett (left) and her husband, Peter Te. Sara Te will speak about school safety during a Burnet Democratic Club meeting on June 23. BCISD photo

School safety advocate Sara Te, a local manager for Sandy Hook Promise, is the guest speaker when the Burnet County Democratic Club meets on Thursday, June 23, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting can be attended virtually via Zoom or in person at club headquarters, 218 Main St. in Marble Falls.

Te was a teacher in Central Texas for 15 years, including at Burnet Middle School, during which she began advocating against gun violence in schools and the community. In addition to bringing nationally recognized violence-prevention programs to the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District, Te serves as a representative on the BCISD School Safety Committee.

She has testified in front of numerous committees of the Texas Legislature following the tragedies in Sutherland Springs and Santa Fe.

Te lives in Burnet with her husband, Peter, and their two children.

The national nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise was founded by family members of those killed in the Dec. 14, 2012, mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Newsletter subscribers will receive information about how to attend the June 23 meeting. Others may request meeting information by emailing info@bcdctx.org.

Follow BCDCTX on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and visit bcdctx.org for more on the Burnet County Democratic Club. It meets monthly and holds social and candidate-related events periodically.