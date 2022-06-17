Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 20, 2022

21 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, June 21

Marble Falls City Council

5 p.m. workshop

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls  

On the agenda: Presentation by Randall Scott Architects Inc. regarding new City Hall project

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting 

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls  

On the agenda:

  • public hearing, discussion, and possible action on water and wastewater tap and connection fees
  • two public hearings, discussion, and possible action on 1) amendment to planned development district ordinance regarding 501 12th St. and 2) conditional use permit to allow for hotel land use in downtown transition district at 290 Old River Road 
  • city manager’s report on short term rentals
  • executive session to include annual evaluation of City Manager Mike Hodge and consultation with city attorney regarding utility system coordination and development prospect

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • naming bank depository for city
  • retaining architectural firm to develop master plan for city’s recreational facilities
  • authorizing city manager to buy range cart and used tub grinder

Wednesday, June 22

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

Horseshoe Bay Resort Yacht Club Ballroom, 1009 Horseshoe Bay Blvd., Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda

  • city’s drought contingency plan
  • 10-year service awards to Thad Martin and Tim Foran
  • recognizing Tuscan Village for earning Certified Fire Wise Community Designation
  • presentations of contribution to police department for patrol boat upgrades from Michael and Cheryl Foster
  • creation of Carole Ann Keiffer Funds for police and fire departments
  • long-range planning and growth management update

