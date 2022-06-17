GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 20, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, June 21

5 p.m. workshop

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda: Presentation by Randall Scott Architects Inc. regarding new City Hall project

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

public hearing, discussion, and possible action on water and wastewater tap and connection fees

two public hearings, discussion, and possible action on 1) amendment to planned development district ordinance regarding 501 12th St. and 2) conditional use permit to allow for hotel land use in downtown transition district at 290 Old River Road

city manager’s report on short term rentals

executive session to include annual evaluation of City Manager Mike Hodge and consultation with city attorney regarding utility system coordination and development prospect

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

naming bank depository for city

retaining architectural firm to develop master plan for city’s recreational facilities

authorizing city manager to buy range cart and used tub grinder

Wednesday, June 22

3 p.m. regular meeting

Horseshoe Bay Resort Yacht Club Ballroom, 1009 Horseshoe Bay Blvd., Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

city’s drought contingency plan

10-year service awards to Thad Martin and Tim Foran

recognizing Tuscan Village for earning Certified Fire Wise Community Designation

presentations of contribution to police department for patrol boat upgrades from Michael and Cheryl Foster

creation of Carole Ann Keiffer Funds for police and fire departments

long-range planning and growth management update

editor@thepicayune.com