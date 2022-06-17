Burnet implements water restrictions

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Burnet is restricting residential and commercial watering to twice a week beginning Monday, June 20. The move is part of the city’s Stage 2 water restrictions. The city of Marble Falls has been in Stage 2 since June 1.

“The region-wide drought we are currently experiencing is forecast to be continued throughout the summer months,” City Manager David Vaughn stated on the city’s social media. “In implementing Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan, we work in partnership with our neighboring communities and state and regional water agencies to maintain the health of our water supply as we head into the hottest months ahead.”

Central Texas is currently experiencing a stretch of hot, dry days with temperatures often hitting triple digits. The region also hasn’t enjoyed the benefit of its normal late spring-early summer precipitation.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Burnet County is in extreme drought conditions as is much of Llano County. Portions of western, northern, and southern Llano County are considered under exceptional drought conditions. The monitor ranks drought conditions from none to exceptional.

Under Stage 2 restrictions, city of Burnet water customers can only water twice a week based on the last digit of their street addresses.

Addresses ending with 1, 2, 5, or 6 can water Monday and Thursday.

Addresses ending with 3, 4, 7, or 8 can water on Tuesday and Friday. Addresses ending with 9 or 0 can water Wednesday and Saturday.

Watering is only allowed between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. on prescribed days.

Visit the city’s website for a complete list of restrictions, exemptions, and other information on Stage 2.

