Burnet County Jail bookings for June 9-16, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 9-16, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brandon Mitchel Bauer, 48, of Childress was arrested June 9 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while license is invalid. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Trenton Jeremy Carter, 34, of Bertram was arrested June 9 by BPD: parole violation, theft of property, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Kinsey Lynn Cossey, 38, of Meadowlakes was arrested June 9 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Kyle Cureton, 40, of Burnet was arrested June 9 by BPD: terroristic threat of family/household member, public intoxication. Released June 13 on $5,500 in bonds.

Christopher Allen Dodson, 38, of Burnet was arrested June 9 by BPD: failure to appear-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Donald Lee Frisbee, 69, of Marble Falls was arrested June 9 by BCSO: sexual assault. Released June 10 on $25,000 bond.

Heather Angel Harmes, 35, of Bandera was arrested June 9 by BPD: unauthorized use of a vehicle. Released June 15 on $2,500 bond.

Misty Holleman, 45, of Leander was arrested June 9 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): driving while license is invalid. Released June 11 on $250 bond.

Jesse Rodgers Hunt, 39, of Burnet was arrested June 9 by BCSO: cruelty to non-livestock animal-kill/poison.

Matthew Lewallen, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 9 by BCSO: motion to revoke-intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Released June 16 on $50,000 bond.

Shelby Lynn Liscum, 22, of Kingsland was arrested June 9 by BCSO: failure to appear, littering/illegal dumping.

Charles Thomas Oustad, 44, of Leander was arrested June 9 by CSPD: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, motion to revoke-possession of marijuana, failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Brianna Kay Pistole, 23, of Spicewood was arrested June 9 by BCSO: burglary of a vehicle, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Jorge Antonio Vallejo-Gudiel, 34, was arrested June 9 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): ICE detainer. Released June 10 to ICE.

Kary Leigh Young, 54, of Blanco was arrested June 9 by CSPD: public intoxication. Released June 10 on $500 bond.

Mary Lynne Griffin, 51, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 10 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on bond.

Jo Lea Hill, 33, of Burnet was arrested June 10 by BPD: abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence, possession of a controlled substance.

Cristian Moreno, 25, of Leander was arrested June 10 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Charles Thomas Oustad, 44, of Kyle was arrested June 10 by CSPD: theft.

Christopher Lee Rhymer, 50, of Copperas Cove was arrested June 10 by BCSO: forgery of a financial instrument, theft of material-aluminum/bronze/copper, theft of property.

Danielle Lynn Rios, 27, of Lampasas was arrested June 10 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Reya Dey Vick, 23, of Hempstead was arrested June 10 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Trystin Wayne Vick, 23, of Hempstead was arrested June 10 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Samuel Dean Williams, 42, of Burnet was arrested June 10 by BPD: driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana. Released June 11 on $3,000 in bonds.

Christopher James Alanis, 24, of Round Rock was arrested June 11 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

James Alwin Brackmann, 61, of Marble Falls was arrested June 10 by MFPD: assault by threat. Released June 12 on $500 bond.

Donna Craig, 45, of Dale was arrested June 10 by MFPD: possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Jordan Gallardo, 25, of Kingsland was arrested June 11 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released June 12 on $10,000 bond.

Roy Anthony Gonzales, 23, of Hutto was arrested June 11 by BPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, curfew violation, possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Jaime Lara-Carre, 44, of Mexico was arrested June 11 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released June 12 to ICE.

Felipe Penaloza-Rosas, 41, of Lampasas was arrested June 11 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated.

Balaji Ramji Sahadevan, 35, of India was arrested June 11 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Fortino Miguel Salazar, 46, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 11 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while license is invalid, speeding, capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid.

Rachel Lee Sanders, 39, of Bertram was arrested June 11 by BCSO: capias pro fine-speeding, assault. Released June 13 on $500 bond.

James Lee Vance, 40, of Burnet was arrested June 11 by BCSO: attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

William Anthony Cosgrove, 40, of Manor was arrested June 12 by BCSO: assault on family/household member.

Abel Garcia-Lopez, 34, of Kyle was arrested June 12 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released June 13 to ICE.

Hayley Nicole Garringer, 17, of Bertram was arrested June 12 by BCSO: continuous violence against family. Released June 16 on personal recognizance.

Hayden Markell Gateley, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 12 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released June 13 on $15,000 bond.

Stephen Aaron Hopkins, 32, of Bertram was arrested June 12 by BPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, surety surrender-evading arrest/detention.

Laura Monterosa-Flores, 27, of Austin was arrested June 12 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released June 13 to ICE.

Jason Patrick Smith, 29, of Kingsland was arrested June 12 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid, resisting arrest/search/transport. Released June 12 on $3,000 in bonds.

Jeremy Sven Tipping, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested June 12 by BCSO: sex offender’s duty to register-life. Released June 13 on personal recognizance.

Elijah Christian Aguirre, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 13 by GSPD: burglary of a habitation, assault by contact-family violence.

Miguel Vargas Coronado, 53, of Llano was arrested June 13 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $3,500 bond.

Roberto Dominguez III, 26, of Pampa was arrested June 13 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation.

Alfonso Saint Gallardo, 51, of Burnet was arrested June 13 by BPD: criminal nonsupport, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid.

Hayley Nicole Garringer, 17, of Bertram was arrested June 13 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Amanda Nicole Harkness, 45, of Killeen was arrested June 13 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Allison Danielle Hulsey, 22, of San Antonio was arrested June 13 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation.

Jennifer Johnson, 45, of Burnet was arrested June 13 by BPD: no driver’s license. Released same day on $250 bond.

Homer Morris Lowden III, 24, of Johnson City was arrested June 13 by BCSO: surety surrender-theft of property, motion to adjudicate-theft of property.

April Angelique Marsh, 52, of Gatesville was arrested June 13 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

Travis Gaines Pafford, 21, of Burnet was arrested June 13 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

John Jesse Pesina, 24, of Burnet was arrested June 13 by BPD: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, theft of property.

Elijah Christian Aguirre, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 14 by BCSO: capias pro fine-no driver’s license. Released June 15 on $20,500 in bonds.

Tyler Lee Chase, 42, of Kingsland was arrested June 14 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Ryan Dean Dixon, 29, of Kingsland was arrested June 14 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Roy Anthony Gonzales, 23, of Hutto was arrested June 14 by BCSO: assault on family/household member.

Allison Danielle Hulsey, 22, of San Antonio was arrested June 14 by BCSO: speeding in a school zone.

Diego Lara, 25, was arrested June 14 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated. Released June 15 on $1,500 bond.

Damian Torres Baldelamar, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested June 15 by MFPD: assault by contact-family violence. Released June 16 on $500 bond.

William Randall Brunson, 31, of Bertram was arrested June 15 by the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): possession of a controlled substance. Released June 16 on $7,500 bond.

Douglas Conely, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested June 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Brandy Ann Henry, 39, of Burnet was arrested June 15 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Chase Hunt, 37, of Burnet was arrested June 15 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on bond.

Jardus John Joy, 34, of Lampasas was arrested June 15 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $40,000 bond.

Stephen Forrest Miller, 55, of Leander was arrested June 15 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

Jose de Jesus Morales, 52, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 15 by CSPD: driving while license is invalid.

Brittany Marie Anne Mosley, 28, of Corpus Christi was arrested June 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $6,000 bond.

Justin Dale Parks, 25, of Bertram was arrested June 15 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, parole violation.

Monissa Grace Pirie, 29, of Burnet was arrested June 15 by BCSO: motion to revoke-criminal trespass of a habitation/shelter.

Luke Malone Pleak, 42, of Spring Branch was arrested June 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated, terroristic threat of family/household member. Released same day on $27,500 in bonds.

Joshua Cole Searfoss, 37, of Florence was arrested June 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a building. Released June 16 on $85,000 in bonds.

Cesar Estuarda Tzul, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 15 by GSPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Zeb Olan Warner, 36, of Lampasas was arrested June 15 by BCSO: aggravated sexual assault of a child. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Tiffany Jade Westmoreland, 36, of Burnet was arrested June 15 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Jack Randal Wing, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 15 by BPD: public intoxication. Released June 16 on $500 bond.

Mallory James Akin, 48, of San Saba was arrested June 16 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Kinsey Lynn Cossey, 38, of Meadowlakes was arrested June 16 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Brandy Ann Henry, 49, of Burnet was arrested June 16 by BCSO: theft.

Jesse Rodgers Hunt, 39, of Burnet was arrested June 16 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-deadly conduct.

Hugh Lusk Izell, 33, of Kingsland was arrested June 16 by LCSO: detainer.

Natasha Marie Kennedy, 30, of Humble was arrested June 16 by BCSO: bond revocation-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jorge Jerry Luevanos, 59, of Bertram was arrested June 16 by LCSO: detainer.

Chester Alvin Mitchell, 37, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 16 by BCSO: fraudulent possession/use of credit/debit card, forgery of a financial instrument.

Jose de Jesus Morales, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested June 16 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Kanyapat Namsombat, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested June 16 by BCSO: sale to minors-alcohol. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Marcie Darlene Sebesta, 42, of Bertram was arrested June 16 by BCSO: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

Kayla Shea Stevens, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 16 by BPD: driving while intoxicated.

Angela Dawn Swatloski, 51, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 16 by CSPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Nicholas Duan Thomas, 29, of Austin was arrested June 16 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury.

Philip Leslie Thomas, 43, of Bertram was arrested June 16 by BCSO: disorderly conduct.

Alvin Michael Torez, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 16 by BCSO: public intoxication.

Cesar Estuarda Tzul, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 16 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Ian Taylor Whitehead, 28, of Spicewood was arrested June 16 by MFPD: failure to appear, no valid driver’s license, failure to yield right of way at stop intersection, disorderly conduct-abusive language.

Trey Daniel Wimberly, 30, of Kingsland was arrested June 16 by LCSO: detainer.