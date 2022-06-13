Krause Springs temporarily closed

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Krause Springs in Spicewood is a popular swimming spot and campground. The park is closed June 13-16 due to 'filming,' according to its Facebook page. File photo

Krause Springs in Spicewood is closed to the public from June 13-16 due to filming, according to a June 6 post on the family-owned campground’s Facebook page. It plans to reopen Friday, June 17.

“We are doing some things to the park and will not be open to the public,” said a Krause Springs spokesperson.

When asked about the filming, he had no comment.

The 115-acre park at 424 CR 404 is a popular summer spot due its natural spring-fed pool, numerous campsites, and towering cypress trees. The site also has a butterfly garden and two waterfalls.

The Krause family has owned the park for more than 50 years. Krause Springs is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Visit the Krause Springs website or call 401-236-7554 for more information.

nathan@thepicayune.com