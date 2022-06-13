Austin man gets 55 years in Burnet meth arrest

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 30-year-old Austin man was sentenced to 55 years in prison on June 7 on charges stemming from a 2019 traffic stop in Burnet that netted meth, cash, and a firearm.

A Burnet County jury found Roy Ford guilty of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. The jury also determined that Ford used a firearm in the commission of a crime, which means he must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He won’t come up for parole until he is 58 years old.

“It was clear the jury listened carefully to the evidence presented and did a great job in rendering their verdict,” stated Burnet County District Attorney Sonny McAfee in a media release regarding the sentencing.

Burnet County District Judge Allan Garrett issued the sentence following the trial, which started June 6 in his courtroom.

“The consequences of meth use have been severe in our community; therefore, the consequences of distributing methamphetamine must also be severe,” Garrett said when sentencing Ford.

According to evidence presented in the trial, Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped Ford’s vehicle for speeding as it entered the Burnet city limits in May 2019. One of the deputies, a K9 officer, told jurors the canine alerted to an odor of illegal drugs coming from the suspect’s vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located about 2 kilograms (roughly 4.4 pounds) of meth, a 9 mm handgun, and more than $11,000 in cash.

A Texas Department of Public Safety investigator on a drug task force that assisted in the case testified that the 2 kilograms of meth found in Ford’s possession was large even by “big city” standards.

Burnet County Assistant District Attorneys Bill Price and Tiffany Clark presented the case to the jury.

“The jurors did a great job and absolutely got it right,” Price said in the media release. “Judge Garrett’s sentence was an important reflection of this community’s desire to rid itself of a cancer that has affected countless families. Our hope is that word will get out to other drug dealers that they aren’t welcome in Burnet County.”

District Attorney McAfee praised the team effort that led to Ford’s conviction.

“This is the kind of police work that will make a positive difference in our fight against the narcotics trade in our community as well as across the state,” he stated in the release.

