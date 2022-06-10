NEW BIZ: Altura Polar Neveria Y Mas offers sweet, cool treats

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Altura Polar Neveria Y Mas opened June 8 in Burnet at 1201 E. Polk St. The new business offers a wide variety of ice cream flavors, as well as snacks and drinks. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Altura Polar Neveria Y Mas on 1201 E. Polk St. in Burnet officially opened to the public June 8 in Burnet. The shop hopes to help customers fend off the summer heat with an assortment of ice cream flavors and other sweet treats.

“We wanted to open an ice cream shop to go with the summer heat,” owner Diana Fernandez said. “We also sell Mexican snacks and other goodies so we can be open year-round.”

The shop has 24 different flavors of ice cream, ranging from familiar favorites like chocolate and vanilla to authentic Mexican flavors like limon, gansito, and sandia.

If ice cream isn’t your preference, the shop also serves Mexican drinks and snacks like Jarritos Mandarin Soda, hot chips, and more.

