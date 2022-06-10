Granite Shoals city parks are getting a makeover

A 2014 map shows the location of all 19 city parks in Granite Shoals. The City Council recently approved a $56,483 budget to enhance the parks at the behest of the Granite Shoals Parks Advisory Committee. Courtesy Photo

A volunteer effort to spruce up the 19 parks in the city of Granite Shoals just got a $56,483 boost from the city council after months of controversy over a variety of park issues, including money.

The Granite Shoals Parks Advisory Committee has been leading the charge for park improvements and is now focusing on signing up volunteers for everything from painting picnic tables to helping replace playground equipment, which is where the issue of money comes in.

“There were a lot of safety issues and we knew that a lot of the equipment was going to be removed and we only have so much funds to do it,” advisory committee member Michele Landfield told the DailyTrib.com. “The council helped us with giving more funds for the installation part of it.”

Some of the old equipment was installed decades ago. A swing set at Blue Briar Park is 60 years old.

The newly approved budget includes money from the parks budget along with money from a restricted fund for city projects. The council also committed to contributing at least $30,000 for the installation of equipment purchased with the approved budget.

While professionals with equipment will be needed for installation, the list of work volunteers can do is long. At the top is painting the picnic tables at Blue Brian Park.

Landfield and advisory committee Vice Chair Shirley King are spearheading the volunteer movement to tackle that list. Currently, 20-30 volunteers are on board for future projects which could save the city thousands of dollars.

“I am so excited to see this spirit of volunteerism that I am seeing in the city at this time,” King said. King was a member of the committee at its founding in 2000. She has served eight terms on the Granite Shoals City Council and personally participated in numerous parks improvement projects in the city.

The parks committee is seeking further funds and engagement to continue city park improvements. The Adopt-a-Park program is another avenue for city park maintenance and upkeep. Individuals, families, businesses, or organizations can adopt a park by committing to keeping their respective park clean and reporting any damages, missing equipment, or maintenance needs to the city.

Landfield herself has adopted Blue Briar Park.

Those interested in volunteering for Granite Shoals city parks projects must sign a release alleviating the city of responsibility in some cases, including accidents, property damage, or injury. Volunteers can expect to work on painting projects, mulch spreading, assembling equipment, and other essential tasks.

The best way to become involved in volunteer work for Granite Shaols park projects is to contact Landfield directly at landfieldmichele@gmail.com.