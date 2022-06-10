Government Meetings: Week of June 13

Local government meetings for the week of June 13, 2022 in the Highland Lakes.

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting, so are not always ready by the time this list is publicized. Check hyperlinks for more information.



Monday, June 13

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District

9:00 a.m., public hearing and regular meeting

District Office, 225 South Pierce, Suite 104, Burnet, Texas.

On the agenda:

• public hearing on spacing variance and permit hearing for exempt well on CR 116 in Burnet and a permit application for High Sierra Water System

• consider action based on public hearings

• consider action on CTGCD vs Deer Springs and Cody Lewis, Burnet County District Court

• determination of drought stage (currently at Severe Drought Stage 3)

Llano County Commissioners

9 a.m., regular meeting

On the agenda:

• multiple items concerning upgrading broadband in the county including directions to the Llano County Broadband Development Committee to finalize and issue a Request for Information for installation of Middle Mile and Last Mile Broadband Internet in the county.

• accept a petition and set a public hearing to create a Emergency Services District #5 for precinct 108 residents in Sunrise Beach, Bridgepoint, Lakewood Forest 1, and Comanche Rancherias

• transfer $100,000 from miscellaneous contingency and $50,000 from professional services for legal representation in the library civil action in Western District Court of Texas: Leila Green Little et al v Llano County.

Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Commission

Noon, regular meeting

Council chambers, 800 Third Street, Marble Falls

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for further information.

Marble Falls ISD School Board

6 p.m., regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

• public hearing on the 2022-2023 proposed budget and optional flexible school day for Falls Career High School and Marble Falls High School

• safety and security protocols

• employee recruitment initiative

• student handbook and code of conduct

• executive session concerning personnel, safety and security, superintendent’s contract, process for filling board vacancy

• possible action items after executive session: possible approval of professional personnel and possible approval of the superintendent’s contract

Tuesday, June 14

Burnet County Commissioners

9 a.m. regular meeting

2nd floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

• discuss proposed resolution to oppose the routing of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline known as the “Matterhorn Express Pipeline” through Burnet County

• discuss closing North Annex and First Luthern pooling locations and moving them to bigger space at the AgriLife Auditorium and closing South Annex polling location and moving it next door to Texas Tech/Central Texas College building

• discuss moving regular court meeting on June 28 to June 30

• discuss banning fireworks sales in the county from June 24-July 4

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281)

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Wednesday, June 15

Lower Colorado River Authority

9:15 a.m. (earliest start time)

Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of public. Check the LCRA website for more information.

Thursday, June 16

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m., regular meeting

City Community Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of public. Check the Cottonwood Shores website for more information.

Friday, June 17

Pedernales Electric Cooperative

9 a.m. Annual Meeting

On the agenda:

• announce voting program prizes

• announce election results for directors of Districts 4 and 5

• President’s and CEO’s report

• Member comments

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

10 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of public. Check the PEC website for more information.