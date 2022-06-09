Support Community Press

Young thespians perform ‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ on June 16-19

12 hours ago

The Hill Country Community Theatre presents its “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” summer youth theater production of “Mary Poppins Jr.” on Thursday-Sunday, June 16-19. Tickets are $15 each for the four performances at the nonprofit theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores.

Showtimes are 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The “practically perfect” 70-minute musical is an exciting stage adaptation of the classic tales of Mary Poppins, according to an HCCT media release. Audiences will join the Banks family as they encounter adventure after fun-filled adventure with their curious new nanny, Mary Poppins. 

Adapted especially for young performers, the musical includes favorite Sherman Brothers songs such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Feed the Birds,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” as well as new songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. 

Marble Falls High School graduates Jordan Jones and Christine Ashbaugh returned to lead the summer camp of young performers to get them stage-ready. 

Under their direction, the theater’s youth program has produced high-quality shows such as “Annie Jr.,” “Seussical Jr.,” “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” and “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.” 

“The response (to the camp) this year has been so great that we actually expanded the capacity and still had a waiting list,” said Patty Gosselin, the theater’s executive director, in the release.

Campers learn acting fundamentals, teamwork, and basic theater preparation before the live performances.

“Seeing the show is a wonderful way to support performance art in our community, especially for the children,” Gosselin continued.

Tickets for the performances may be purchased on the Hill Country Community Theatre website or reserved by calling the box office at 830-798-8944 and leaving a message.

DailyTrib.com

