Burnet County Jail bookings for June 3-8, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 3-8, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kyler Nathaniel Allen, 18, of Odessa was arrested June 3 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Scott Barczi, 44, of Lampasas was arrested June 3 by BCSO: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released June 6 to outside agency.

Lorna Llepun Buhisan, 56, of Bertram was arrested June 3 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, bond revocation-violation of bond/protective order.

Eduardo Cardozo-Agostadero, 30, of Austin was arrested June 3 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): ICE detainer. Released June 6 to ICE.

Keaton Dowe Hahn, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested June 3 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released June 4 on $1,500 bond.

Donald Ray Keese, 38, of Burnet was arrested June 3 by BCSO: commitment-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Released June 5 with credit for time served.

Austin Jade Mays, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested June 3 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released June 5 with credit for time served.

Greigary Wayne Mosley, 39, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 3 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Santos Juan Ozuna Jr., 43, of Kingsland was arrested June 3 by BCSO: failure to appear-evading arrest/detention, failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/transport, failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Jose-Angel Muniz Ramos, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 3 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): theft of property. Released June 4 on $6,000 bond.

Robert Lee Singleton, 36, of Dale was arrested June 3 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. Released June 8 to outside agency.

Christopher David Sledge Sr., 58, of Burnet was arrested June 3 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Silvestre Tovar Jr., 29, of Creedmoor was arrested June 3 by DPS: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Blake Seth Watson, 33, of Bertram was arrested June 3 by Attorney General’s Office (AG): parole violation.

Amber Mist Engebretson, 28, of Burnet was arrested June 4 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released June 5 on $500 bond.

Ethan Kade Kanetzky, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested June 4 by BCSO: indecent assault, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $8,000 in bonds.

Joseph Thurman Mattingly, 40, of Kingsland was arrested June 4 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid. Released June 5 on $500 bond.

Tracy Uschan Pickett, 46, of Killeen was arrested June 4 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated. Released June 5 on $5,000 bond.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 4 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HSPD): violation of a protection order-bias/prejudice.

Karen Lee Wade, 49, of Kingsland was arrested June 4 by BCSO: prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic facility.

Hector Alvarez-Alvarado, 41, was arrested June 5 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released June 6 to ICE.

Rosalie Terrazas Davis, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested June 5 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released June 6 on $1,500 bond.

Tyven Gray, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested June 5 by BCSO: theft of firearm. Released same day on $30,000 in bonds.

Chevaz Aumond McHenry, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested June 5 by BCSO: possession of marijuana. Released June 6 on $1,000 bond.

Andrew Ethan Penner, 19, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 5 by BCSO: burglary of a vehicle, pedestrian in roadway.

Arthur Sammuel-Michael Six, 28, of Bertram was arrested June 5 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, no license plate lamp.

Daniel Clyde Al-Jamal, 33, of Cedar Park was arrested June 6 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released same day on $17,500 in bonds.

Helen Claudel Campbell, 56, of Austin was arrested June 6 by BCSO: false drug test falsification device, capias pro fine-parent/guardian contributing to truancy. Released June 6 on $2,500 bond.

Austin Ryan Effinger, 27, of Leander was arrested June 6 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $250 bond.

Christopher James Stanley, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested June 6 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 8 on $5,000 bond.

Anna-Marie Hayes Cavalier, 31, of Spicewood was arrested June 7 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid.

Donald Devereaux III, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 7 by BCSO: capias pro fine-operating a motor vehicle without a license, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Derick W. Fricke, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 7 by GSPD: terroristic threat of family/household member.

Patricia K. Fry, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested June 7 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 8 on $1,500 bond.

Carol Ann Maynard, 46, of Bertram was arrested June 7 by BPD: possession of marijuana, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, disregarding traffic control device, driving while license is invalid. Released June 8 on $2,500 bond.

Colleen McKinney, 67, of Kingsland was arrested June 7 by MFPD: theft of property.

Candice Janette Morse, 31, of Burnet was arrested June 7 by BPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. Released June 8 on $30,500 in bonds.

Nicholas Dane Nail, 31, of Burnet was arrested June 7 by BPD: aggravated robbery.

Roger Ortiz, 21, of Burnet was arrested June 7 by BPD: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Jeannette Negrete Silva, 39, was arrested June 7 by GSPD: bond forfeiture-theft of property, bond forfeiture-prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility.

Curtis Wayne Tisdel, 61, of Bertram was arrested June 7 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): stalking. Released June 8 on $25,000 bond.

Zane Edward Toney, 38, of Ord, Nebraska, was arrested June 7 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Released June 8 on $750 in bonds.

Shawn Elvin Brabandt, 41, of Copperas Cove was arrested June 8 by AG: parole violation.

Shawn Elvin Brabandt, 41, of Kingsland was arrested June 8 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

William Joseph Cline, 59, of Burnet was arrested June 8 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Jilson Roland Flores-Flores, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 8 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief.

Shelby Lynn Liscum, 21, of Kingsland was arrested June 8 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

John Paul Lista, 50, of Spicewood was arrested June 8 by BCSO: insufficient bond-illegal dumping.

Nicholas Dane Nail, 31, of Burnet was arrested June 8 by BCSO: failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, driving while license is invalid.

Amanda Elizabeth Satterfield, 28, of Lampasas was arrested June 8 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated.