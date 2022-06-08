NEW BIZ: United Ag & Turf buys Mustang Equipment in Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

United Ag & Turf purchased Mustang Equipment in Marble Falls on June 1 as the brand looks to expand its services to the Highland Lakes. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

United Ag & Turf announced on June 1 its acquisition of Mustang Equipment, 5515 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. The purchase includes Mustang Equipment locations in Bulverde and San Antonio.

The John Deere dealership looks to expand its market share of agricultural and commercial products with the purchase, according to a media release.

“This acquisition continues with our strategy to provide preeminent parts, service and equipment support and solutions to our customers through efficiency and scale, enabling better pricing and selection for our customers,” said Brody Pettit, CEO of United Ag & Turf, in a statement.

The company has more than 800 employees and, with the recent purchase of Mustang Equipment sites, 34 locations spanning Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas.

nathan@thepicayune.com