NEW BIZ: HTeaO breaks ground for flavored tea shop in Marble Falls

Sometime in the fall, the old Bahama Breeze (bottom) on Avenue H in Marble Falls will look more like the HTeaO beverage franchise in this photo. Co-owners held a groundbreaking June 2 at 909 Avenue H. Courtesy photo

HTeaO will serve thirsty Marble Falls residents and visitors a litany of flavored teas when it opens in the fall of 2022.

The franchise has nearly 100 locations in Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The newest one will be located at 909 Avenue H in Marble Falls, site of the old Bahama Breeze.

“We will have about 27 different flavors of tea,” co-owner Mark Urquhart said. “We’ll have everything from coconut to raspberry to sweet and unsweet.”

The new business is committed to using all-natural products.

“It’s all fresh,” Urquhart said. “We don’t use any syrups or anything like that. We use only real tea leaves and fruits in all our tea brews.”

Urquhart entered the new venture with wife Cinda, Garret Gray, and Jim Reagan. The group held a groundbreaking June 2.

