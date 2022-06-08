Council approves development with restaurants, bar, live music

Seth and Laura Martin of Burnet presented their vision of the Hillside Marble Falls development to the Marble Falls City Council on June 7. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

A new development with restaurants, music and wedding venues, and an open-air cocktail bar — all with a view — was approved by the Marble Falls City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 7, despite opposition voiced by neighbors during a long discussion on the matter.

Hillside Marble Falls on Rocky Road is being developed by Lauren and Seth Martin of Burnet, owners of Perissos Vineyard and Winery. It will also include hiking trails and lodging and will be built in three phases.

“We were initially going to go totally residential (with this property) and save a couple of lots for ourselves and sell the rest of it,” Seth Martin said. “As we kept going over it, we were struck with an epiphany. It was too good for just us. In my mind, this is a way to democratize the view.”

After the Martins’ presentation, Mayor Richard Westerman opened the topic for public comment, and several neighbors to the proposed development voiced concern over increased noise and traffic.

“I believe my home is right next to the proposed hotel lodging,” said Bonnie Mead, a resident of Channel Oaks, which borders Hillside Marble Falls. “This development is inviting hundreds of strangers going in and out, coming from bars, concerts, and parties, and there is currently no restriction on how close this can be to my home.”

She requested the City Council include a 100-foot buffer zone from her property to protect its value and her children.

Another Channel Oaks resident, Michele Hart, had similar concerns. She fears the live music element will be a nuisance and weaken her sense of peace and privacy.

“This is 370 feet from my house,” Hart said. “When I think of cocktail bars, drinking until 2 (a.m.), and live music, it decimates what sanctuary I have in my own home.”

After deliberation, the council, neighboring properties, and developers were able to reach a compromise of a 40-foot buffer zone with additional noise mitigation efforts such as preservation of trees already on the property. The vote was 5-2 for approval of the development with Councilors Bryan Walker and Griff Morris voting against.

“What’s onerous about (100 feet) is it would be a radius,” Councilor Dave Rhodes said. “That would take up a lot of real estate.”

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The council, voted:

7-0 to approve a $13,575 feasibility study for renovations to Fire Station 1;

7-0 to approve a variety of code changes, including allowing estate owners to build much larger accessory buildings, loosening boat dock regulations, and adding child daycares to the list for conditional-use developments;

7-0 to approve $500,000 for engineering services with Trihydro for the Mormon Mill elevated storage;

and 7-0 to approve the construction for the Westside Tri-Campus Connectivity Sidewalk Project through Aguirre & Fields, effectively allowing the city to move forward on a 2019 plan to build sidewalks for students at Marble Falls schools.

The Marble Falls City Council’s next regular meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in council chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St.

