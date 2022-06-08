June 10 last day to vote for PEC director in districts 4 and 5

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An in-person voting machine in the lobby of the PEC district office at 4302 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. The machine is available for voting in the District 5 board election through 5 p.m. Friday, June 10. PEC members with accounts in District 5 can also vote by mail or online. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Friday, June 10, is the last day to vote in the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors election for districts 4 and 5. A total of five candidates are vying for the three-year posts, which pay about $3,000 a month.

In District 5, incumbent James Oakley of Spicewood drew two opponents, Rachelle Sutherland of Spicewood and Scott Powell of Horseshoe Bay. Only PEC members with accounts in District 5, which includes parts of Burnet and Travis counties, can vote for that position.

In District 4, which includes Dripping Springs and Oak Hill, incumbent Travis Cox drew one challenger, Kathi Thomas.

Winners will be sworn in at PEC’s annual meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, June 17, at the Johnson City headquarters on 201 S. Avenue F. They will be seated immediately after the annual meeting when the board will convene in regular session. The board regularly meets on the third Friday of the month.

Each of the candidates has posted a video and biographical information on the PEC website. Information about the candidates is also available in a DailyTrib.com story.

Members can vote online, in person at a district office, or by mail.

Voting closes at 5 p.m. Friday, June 10. Voting instructions were sent to members by email, and stations have been set up for in-person voting in office lobbies. Members can also vote through their PEC SmartHub Account. Mail-in ballots were sent to members with return envelopes sometime around May 18, when voting began. Mail-in ballots will not be accepted or valid on the day of the PEC annual meeting.

