Marble Falls pool opens for summer

Lifeguards Jadon Jones (left) and Bryce Holubec of Marble Falls were on hand to let in the first swimmers of the season to the Marble falls city pool in Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive, on Tuesday, June 7. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The public pool at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls, opened for the summer on Tuesday, June 7, at 3 p.m. Pool hours are 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and noon-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The last day to swim is Aug. 28.

Admission is $3 for residents and $4 for non-residents ages 4 and older. Residents and non-residents ages 3 and younger swim for free. Punch passes good for 20 visits are $48 for residents and $64 for non-residents.

Everyone entering the pool, including those not planning to swim, must pay a fee.

Children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by someone 18 years or older. Outside food and drinks are no longer allowed at the pool, except for private party rentals. Drinks and snacks are available for purchase.

The 4,100-square-foot pool has a 1-meter diving board and a waterslide. Depths range from 3-11 feet in the main pool. A wading pool with a mushroom fountain is only 1 foot deep.

The pool has lifeguards on duty at all times.

