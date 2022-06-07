Marble Falls ISD accepting student transfer requests through July 22

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Parents living outside of Marble Falls Independent School District boundaries who would like their students to attend school in the district have until July 22 to complete the transfer application process.

The same deadline is in place for MFISD families with elementary school students who are requesting a change of campus.

MFISD’s out-of-district transfer and in-district elementary campus transfer request windows are open June 1-July 22.

Out-of-district transfers are for grades first through fifth and high school students.

Applications will not be accepted after 5 p.m. July 22, and applicants will receive an acceptance or denial notice no later than Aug. 4.

The district will consider transfer requests based on campus space and staffing as well as the student’s academics, attendance, and discipline records.

Required documents for out-of-district transfer requests are:

most recent report card

most recent transcript

2021-22 attendance record

2021-22 discipline record

standardized test scores

Other documents, if applicable, are:

Special Education records

504 record

Original Home Language survey

If a transfer is approved, parents will be responsible for their student’s transportation to and from the assigned campus.

More information and the request form can be found online. Parents and caregivers may also contact MFISD Administrative Assistant Julie Shaffer at 830-693-4357 or jshaffer@mfisd.txed.net for additional help.

