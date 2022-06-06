Three suspects in several Highland Lakes car burglaries arrested

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Burnet County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested three people in Highland Haven on Sunday, June 5, on charges related to a string of vehicle burglaries. Staff photo by Mac McClennahan

An alert Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputy might have thwarted several Highland Haven car burglaries and stopped a cycle of similar crimes in Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay.

On Sunday, June 5, a deputy on patrol in Highland Haven noticed an unfamiliar vehicle in the community, said Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Chief Mike Cummings. After further investigation, authorities recovered firearms linked to car burglaries from the vehicle.

Three suspects were arrested.

Charged were 18-year old Tyven Gray of Marble Falls on two counts of theft of a firearm, 20-year-old Chevaz McHenry of Marble Falls on possession of marijuana, and 19-year-old Andrew Penner of Horseshoe Bay on burglary of a vehicle and pedestrian in a roadway.

Cummings said all three are suspected in several vehicle burglaries in Highland Haven, Horseshoe Bay, and Marble Falls. The investigation is ongoing, but firearms recovered June 5 linked the men to other vehicle burglaries in those communities, he said.

Anyone with information on the burglaries may submit tips to the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-866-756-8477.

Law enforcement officials also remind people to always lock their vehicle doors and remove or hide anything of value.

daniel@thepicayune.com