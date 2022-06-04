CANCELED: Wine, Wings and Wheels in Burnet

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force is hosting its annual Wine, Wings and Wheels fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the squadron's hangar, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet. Admission is free. Photo by Stennis Shotts

UPDATE, JUNE 4: The Wine, Wings, and Wheels event June has been canceled due to weather, the Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force announced.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force is hosting its annual Wine, Wings and Wheels from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Kate Craddock Field Airport, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet.

Admission is free. Visitors can purchase food, non-alcoholic beverages, and 7 Creeks Vineyard wine.

The Decades will perform a variety of music from different time periods.

The all-ages event is also an opportunity to visit the squadron’s recently remodeled museum and learn about its aircraft and mission.

You can purchase chances to win a flight on the squadron’s SNJ-4 for $10 each or $50 for six. Drawings will be at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. The flight is valued at $285. The SNJ-4 is a World War II-era plane used by the U.S. Navy to train pilots.

The squadron invites anyone with a classic, antique, or military vehicle to bring it to the event for a car show on the ramp behind the hangar, said squadron Director Jeff Copsetta. There’s no entry fee to show. The Lone Star Military Vehicle Preservation Association will have vehicles on hand.

A weapons demonstration also is part of the evening, Copsetta said.

Wine, Wings and Wheels proceeds benefit the Highland Lakes Squadron.

Check out the squadron’s website or its Facebook page for more information or call 512-756-2226.

daniel@thepicayune.com