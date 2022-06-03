Support Community Press

Police plan active shooter training at Packsaddle Elementary

12 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
packsaddle elementary school in kingsland

Packsaddle Elementary School in Kingsland will be the site of active shooter training for law enforcement June 4-5. File photo

Packsaddle Elementary School in Kingsland will serve as the site for active shooter training for local law enforcement Saturday-Sunday, June 4-5. 

Police departments from Sunrise Beach Village and Marble Falls partnered with the Llano Independent School District to conduct an Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, the same training used by first responders across the nation, said Sunrise Beach Police Chief Laurie Brock. 

Although the training comes two weeks after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a Uvalde elementary school, the training has been in the planning stages for several months, Brock said.

