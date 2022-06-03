June Picayune Magazine out now

The June 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine is on newsstands, in local businesses, and heading to your mailbox this week with features that highlight the varied interests in the Highland Lakes and reflect its diversity and community outreach.

If you’re looking at The Picayune Magazine for the first time, you’ll see what the Highland Lakes is all about. If you’re a faithful reader, June’s issue won’t disappoint. As to the paper quality, it’s a little different this month. The product our printer received is not our usual glossy stock due to supply chain issues in the printing industry and elsewhere. That doesn’t affect the quality of the stories told on those pages, so read on and see what the people of the Highland Lakes are up to this month!

Here’s a glimpse at what you’ll find between the pages among our great advertisers:

Lone Star State School of Taxidermy in Llano is teaching the marketable skill of preserving hunters’ trophies.

The second annual Highland Lakes Equality Fest celebrating Pride Month is June 18 at Johnson Park in Marble Falls. The event is hosted the Highland Lakes Equality Center, a growing nonprofit that has helped save lives.

Flag Day retirement ceremonies will take place June 14 at the Kingsland American Legion Post 437. Almost every week is Flag Day at the Kingsland post, which has put up new, brightly painted boxes to collect worn flags so they can be retired with dignity and honor.

The Burnet County Area Fair on June 17-18 is still looking for entries for its many judged competitions. Take a look and see what you can do to win a ribbon.

A new community volunteer group called the Litter Lifters that — you guessed it —picks up trash is helping to keep the Highland Lakes clean.

Wildlife reporter Jennifer Greenwell explores the lives of ringtails, which are native to the Highland Lakes and proliferate but are seldom seen.

You’ll also find a book review by Shirlene Bridgewater, a Horseshoe Bay resident and retired teacher. Flip through the magazine and find out for yourself what she recommends for summer reading.

Coming in July, look for a lineup of fireworks displays and other holiday events.

editor@thepicayune.com