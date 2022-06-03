GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 13, 2022

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, June 6

Llano County Commissioners Court

10 a.m. special meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 courtroom, Law Enforcement Center, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda: The only item is to consider a resolution opposing a proposed private recreation dam on the Llano and South Llano River. June 11 is the last day to send in comments on or request a public hearing concerning a request for a permit to build submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality by Waterstone Creek LLC.

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. special meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda: Much of the agenda at this special meeting will concern vendor approvals and material costs for a variety of projects, including a new metal building at the ag farm, student desks and chairs, and trucks for the CTE program. The board will also hear reports on 2022-23 compensation and benefits, new positions, and required training for board members.

See the full agenda here.

Tuesday, June 7

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

A quorum of the Economic Development Corp. and the Planning and Zoning Commission may be present at this meeting.

The City Council, which now has two new members after the May 7 election, will elect a mayor pro-tem and make appointments to the Zoning Board of Adjustment and the EDC.

Three public hearings will be held, one on a rezoning request on Rocky Road and FM 2147, one on a conditional use permit to allow apartment land use in the Claremont Parkway subdivision, and one regarding amending city ordinances regarding standards for boat docks and accessory buildings in the city. These items are also on the agenda for possible action.

The council is scheduled to meet in executive session to consult with the city attorney regarding the Prospect Oaks at Marble Falls development.

For a complete agenda, visit the city website.

Highland Haven City Council

7 p.m. regular meeting

501 Highland Drive, Suite A, Highland Haven

After public comments and consent agenda items, the City Council will go into executive session to discuss sealed bids for the sale of lots 456, 457, and 458 on Eagle Drive.

The council will also discuss which of three candidates vying for the District 5 position on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors will get their vote, if any. Highland Haven is a PEC customer and each customer gets a vote in the election, which continues through Friday, June 10.

Other agenda items can be found online.