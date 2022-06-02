Two Pampa residents charged with Marble Falls burglary, taking child

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Authorities arrested two people in Santa Anna, Texas, who were wanted in connection with a Marble Falls home invasion and for taking a 1-year-old child from the residence.

The child is the biological daughter of one of the suspects.

Roberto Dominguez III, 25, and Allison Hulsey, 22, both of Pampa, are currently in the Coleman County Jail, each charged with first-degree felony burglary of a habitation. Hulsey is also being held on interference with child custody, which is a state jail felony.

Marble Falls police officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of Sixth Street at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, on a physical disturbance call. Officers determined that the two suspects had forced their way into the apartment and assaulted the resident.

According to a Marble Falls Police Department media release, the duo then took the 1-year-old child, who was identified as Hulsey’s biological daughter.

Law enforcement located the two in Santa Anna, where authorities took them into custody. The child was unharmed and recovered without incident, according to the media release.

The city of Pampa is in the Texas Panhandle; the Coleman County town of Santa Anna is west of Brownwood and southeast of Abilene.

The two were booked into the Coleman County Jail, where they were both listed as still in custody as of Thursday, June 2. Hulsey is being held in lieu of $350,000 in bonds, while Dominguez is being held in lieu of a $300,000 bond.

Additional charges against Dominguez are pending for interference with child custody.

