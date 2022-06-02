Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

True Texas BBQ restaurant coming to Marble Falls H-E-B

11 hours ago | Dakota Morrissiey
True Texas BBQ restaurant coming to H-E-B in Marble Falls

Construction of True Texas BBQ is underway at H-E-B in Marble Falls. The in-store restaurant is expected to open in late July or early August 2022. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Construction of a True Texas BBQ restaurant in the Marble Falls H-E-B is expected to be completed in late July or early August 2022. True Texas BBQ is a chain restaurant developed, owned, and operated by H-E-B. This location will be the 20th in the state.

Construction on the project began in February. 

Although attached to the H-E-B store, 1503 RR 1431 West, it will function as a standalone, sit-down restaurant that can be accessed without having to go into the market. 

True Texas BBQ
An array of options are available at True Texas BBQ locations in H-E-B. The menus are often adjusted for regional tastes. Courtesy photo

True Texas BBQ was created in 2014 with the first location opening in Pleasanton. Locations are mostly in Central Texas but can be found as far north as Lubbock and as far south as McAllen.

The menu will feature competitively priced, traditional barbecue with ingredients sourced straight from the store. 

Texas Monthly named True Texas BBQ the “The Best Barbecue Chain in Texas” in 2019. 

Time to add another stop on your barbecue road trip.

dakota@thepicayune.com

Dakota Morrissiey

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like

Project Penguin opts out of Marble Falls and Texas due to taxes

7 hours ago | Dakota Morrissiey

Two Pampa residents charged with Marble Falls burglary, taking child

7 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

Sales tax revenues for March 2022

11 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

six + four =