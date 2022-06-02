Support Community Press

Sales tax revenues for March 2022

11 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Local sales tax revenues in Highland Lakes cities continue to trend upward.

The following data reflects reports submitted from the Texas Comptroller’s Office in May 2022, which represent sales activity from two months prior. 

MARBLE FALLS

In March 2022, Marble Falls brought in 7.82 percent more in sales tax revenues compared to March 2021.

  • March 2022: $1,309,807.46
  • March 2021: $1,214,793.38
  • Year-to-date sales tax revenues distributed by May 2022: $5,562,203, up 21.50 percent from last year

BURNET

In March 2022, Burnet brought in 12.07 percent more in sales tax revenues compared to March 2021. 

  • March 2022: $340,889.85
  • March 2021: $304,155.42
  • Year-to-date sales tax revenues distributed by May 2022: $1,470,242.60, up 18.75 percent from last year

GRANITE SHOALS

In March 2022, Granite Shoals brought in 16.52 percent more in sales tax revenues compared to March 2021.

  • March 2022: $48,415.77
  • March 2021: $41,550.18
  • Year-to-date sales tax revenues distributed by May 2022: $199,628.70, up 15.22 percent from last year

HORSESHOE BAY

In March 2022, Horseshoe Bay brought in 41.21 percent more in sales tax revenues compared to March 2021. 

  • March 2022: $218,821.67 
  • March 2021: $154,956.81
  • Year-to-date sales tax revenues distributed by May 2022: $817,067.03, up 35.54 percent from last year

COTTONWOOD SHORES

In March 2022, Cottonwood Shores sales tax revenue declined by 3.38 percent compared to March 2021.

  • March 2022: $24,521.40 
  • March 2021: $25,380.23  
  • Year-to-date sales tax revenues distributed by May 2022: $116,464.33, up 24.69 percent from last year 

