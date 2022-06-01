Support Community Press

Marble Falls under Stage 2 restrictions for outdoor watering

16 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

The city of Marble Falls has implemented Stage 2 restrictions under its Drought Contingency Plan as of Wednesday, June 1, curtailing how and when residents and businesses can use water outdoors.

Watering by handheld hose is permitted at any time, but all other watering is restricted to between midnight and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and midnight according to the last digit of the street address.

  • Residential, odd-numbered addresses: Wednesdays and Saturdays
  • Residential, even-numbered addresses: Thursdays and Sundays
  • Commercial: Tuesdays and Fridays

“We are currently experiencing a region-wide drought due to above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall,” said City Manager Mike Hodge in a media release. “As we head into summer, we are not anticipating any relief. By implementing Stage 2, our goal is to get the word out into the community and get folks in the habit of conserving by the time we get to the hottest months.”

Prohibited water uses for residents include:

  • Power washing or washing down buildings, sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots
  • Refilling swimming pools and hot tubs except during designated outdoor watering hours
  • Washing vehicles, boats, and trailers except during designated outdoor watering hours and by using a bucket and handheld hose

Prohibited water uses for commercial customers include:

  • Power washing or washing down buildings, sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots

You can view Stage 2 restrictions and the Drought Contingency Plan on the city’s website.

