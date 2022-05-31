Support Community Press

Swim in Lake Buchanan turns fatal for mother and 4-year-old son

20 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Lake Buchanan

Lake Buchanan. File photo

A Buchanan Dam mother and her 4-year-old son died Sunday, May 29, while swimming in Lake Buchanan.

According to a Llano County Sheriff’s Office statement, 39-year-old Stacy Burke and son Jack Burke went swimming in the Greenwood Acres subdivision on the west shore of Lake Buchanan. 

At about 8 p.m., area residents on Panorama Drive found the boy in the water and contacted law enforcement and emergency services. The child was taken to Ascension Seton Highland Lakes hospital in Burnet, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Authorities located and recovered Stacy Burke’s body at approximately 9:05 p.m. about 30 yards from the shore. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Along with Llano County sheriff’s deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens, the Buchanan Dam Volunteer Fire Department, and EMS crews responded to the scene.  

