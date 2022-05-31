Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

CTEC District 4 meeting and election June 13 in Llano

3 hours ago | Dakota Morrissiey
Central Texas Electric Cooperative district map

Llano County is in District 4 of the Central Texas Electric Cooperative’s coverage area. A board director election for the district is Monday, June 13, in the Llano High School auditorium. CTEC graphic

The Central Texas Electric Cooperative will hold a Llano County District 4 meeting and director election on Monday, June 13, in the Llano High School auditorium, 2509 Texas 16 South. 

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The election is a formality as incumbent Wayne Seipp is running unopposed for the CTEC board seat. 

The CTEC board consists of 11 directors representing six districts, including Llano County, where the cooperative provides electric service. Other counties are Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Mason, McCullough, Menard, Real, and San Saba.

Seipp is one of three directors for Llano County. The other two are Fermin Ortiz and Samuel Scott Olguin. CTEC directors serve for three years. 

Seipp is a local rancher and part-time technician for the Gillespie County Soil and Water Conservation District. He was previously employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Natural Resources Conservation Service. He is a member of and holds offices in the Hill Country Youth Commercial Heifer Association, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Society for Range Management, Rangeland Consultants, Christ Lutheran Church, Prairie Mountain Wildlife Management Association, and Prairie Mountain Community Club.

The June 13 meeting is only open to CTEC account holders. Information relevant to CTEC and its members will be shared and a video report shown. A question-and-answer session with CEO Bob A. Loth III will follow the meeting. 

CTEC bylaws require that a member wishing to speak at a district meeting give three days’ written notice before the scheduled event. 

CTEC’s annual meeting will be held on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Fredericksburg High School auditorium, 1107 Texas 16 South in Fredericksburg. Registration begins at 6 p.m. 

dakota@thepicayune.com

Dakota Morrissiey

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Two Bay City residents killed in small aircraft crash in Granite Shoals

27 mins ago | DailyTrib.com

Burnet woman charged with murder in deadly April collision

1 hour ago | DailyTrib.com

‘Get the Facts’ at free nutrition classes

4 days ago | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

fifteen − thirteen =