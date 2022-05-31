CTEC District 4 meeting and election June 13 in Llano

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Llano County is in District 4 of the Central Texas Electric Cooperative’s coverage area. A board director election for the district is Monday, June 13, in the Llano High School auditorium. CTEC graphic

The Central Texas Electric Cooperative will hold a Llano County District 4 meeting and director election on Monday, June 13, in the Llano High School auditorium, 2509 Texas 16 South.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The election is a formality as incumbent Wayne Seipp is running unopposed for the CTEC board seat.

The CTEC board consists of 11 directors representing six districts, including Llano County, where the cooperative provides electric service. Other counties are Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Mason, McCullough, Menard, Real, and San Saba.

Seipp is one of three directors for Llano County. The other two are Fermin Ortiz and Samuel Scott Olguin. CTEC directors serve for three years.

Seipp is a local rancher and part-time technician for the Gillespie County Soil and Water Conservation District. He was previously employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Natural Resources Conservation Service. He is a member of and holds offices in the Hill Country Youth Commercial Heifer Association, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Society for Range Management, Rangeland Consultants, Christ Lutheran Church, Prairie Mountain Wildlife Management Association, and Prairie Mountain Community Club.

The June 13 meeting is only open to CTEC account holders. Information relevant to CTEC and its members will be shared and a video report shown. A question-and-answer session with CEO Bob A. Loth III will follow the meeting.

CTEC bylaws require that a member wishing to speak at a district meeting give three days’ written notice before the scheduled event.

CTEC’s annual meeting will be held on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Fredericksburg High School auditorium, 1107 Texas 16 South in Fredericksburg. Registration begins at 6 p.m.

