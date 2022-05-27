Burnet County Jail bookings for May 20-26, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 20-26, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sommer Dawn Alexander, 43, of Round Rock was arrested May 20 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Fransis Janet Daniels, 46, of Bertram was arrested May 20 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of a controlled substance.

Kimberly Ann Guzman, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 20 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid.

Kimberly Ann Guzman, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 20 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-unlawfully carrying a weapon, bond revocation-possession of marijuana, bond revocation-driving while license is invalid.

Lisa Jeanette Hedtke, 56, of Kingsland was arrested May 20 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of a dangerous drug. Released May 21 on $47,500 in bonds.

Austin Mays, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested May 20 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released May 23 with credit for time served.

Sarah Elizabeth Schlegel, 33, of Burnet was arrested May 20 by BPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $4,000 in bonds.

Jonathan Adam Vasquez, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 20 by GSPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug.

Jonathan Adam Vasquez, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 20 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of marijuana, bond revocation-unlawfully carrying a weapon, speeding (105 mph in a 60-mph zone), no driver’s license, capias pro fine-speeding 15 miles or more over the speed limit, capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license.

Dawson Lee Barnes, 23, of Burnet was arrested May 21 by BPD: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Released same day after laying out fine.

Sharon Ann Dyer, 54, of San Saba was arrested May 21 by GSPD: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Cody Lane Garcia, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 21 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): assault on a family/household member. Released May 22 on $75,000 bond.

Christopher Jesus Gloria, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 21 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): public intoxication. Released May 22 on $500 bond.

Brooke Ashley Miller, 36, of Brownwood was arrested May 21 by GSPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Cecilia Lorene Obanan, 41, of Burnet was arrested May 21 by BCSO: SRA-forgery of a government/national government instrument, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. Released May 25 on $15,000 bond.

Jyotpal Singh, 38, of Austin was arrested May 21 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic community facility. Released same day on $75,000 in bonds.

Miguel Angel M. Alcala, 53, of San Antonio was arrested May 22 by BPD: parole violation.

Caitlin Ariel Baalke, 30, of Austin was arrested May 22 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, criminal trespass. Released May 23 on $2,500 in bonds.

Isaac Barrera, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested May 22 by MFPD: assault on a family/household member, expired driver’s license. Released May 26 on personal recognizance.

Luis Alberto Garcia, 33, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 22 by CSPD: trash/debris. Released May 23 on $500 bond.

Jose Gonzalez-Huerta, 39, was arrested May 22 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): ICE detainer. Released May 23 to ICE.

Clayton Earle Jacks, 33, of Bertram was arrested May 22 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released May 26 on personal recognizance.

Isidro Jaimes-Rogel, 36, was arrested May 22 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released May 23 to ICE.

Randy James McAnally, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested May 22 by BCSO: engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest/search/transport. Released May 24 on $101,000 in bonds.

Eduardo Miranda-Nieto, 22, was arrested May 22 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released May 23 to ICE.

Annabeth Lynn Phillips, 22, of Burnet was arrested May 22 by BPD: terroristic threat of a family/household member, assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $5,500 in bonds.

Davion Rene Quintanilla, 28, of San Antonio was arrested May 22 by CSPD: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Roman Sauzo-Guerrero, 25, was arrested May 22 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released May 23 to ICE.

Nathan Harry Siblock, 39, of Austin was arrested May 22 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released May 23 to ICE.

L.B. Skinner III, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 22 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, driving while license is invalid. Released May 23 on $4,000 in bonds.

Thomas Eldon Hodges Jr., 23, of Kingsland was arrested May 23 by GSPD: expired or no license plates/registration. Released same day on $500 bond.

Daniel Keith Smith Sr., 57, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 23 by BPD: murder.

Shanon Glen Williams, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 23 by BCSO: commitment-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Nathaniel Blair, 34, of Lampasas was arrested May 24 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Lorna Llepun Buhisan, 55, of Bertram was arrested May 24 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Alexis M. Clark, 24, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 24 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

James Austin Crawford, 37, of Elgin was arrested May 24 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Higinio Ferretiz-Corona, 37, of Austin was arrested May 24 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released May 25 to ICE.

Bryan Cody Jordan, 36, of Kingsland was arrested May 24 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, failure to appear-interfering with an emergency request for assistance. Released May 25 on personal recognizance.

Jennifer Lysandra New, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested May 24 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. Released May 25 on personal recognizance.

Terry Dale Noel II, 35, of Llano was arrested May 24 by MFPD: disorderly conduct, assault by contact. Released May 26 on $1,000 in bonds.

Brianna Kay Pistole, 23, of Spicewood was arrested May 24 by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO): bond forfeiture-credit/debit card abuse, bond forfeiture-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Sawyer Scruggs, 29, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 24 by BCSO: criminal trespass of habitation/shelter. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Mario Sevilla-Montes, 21, of Austin was arrested May 24 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released May 25 to ICE.

Garrett Hastings Simms, 31, of Spicewood was arrested May 24 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Hydi Lorine Wall, 39, of Kyle was arrested May 24 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Preston Samuel Wessling, 37, of Tow was arrested May 24 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Santos Ybarra, 56, of Marble Falls was arrested May 24 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Ricardo Acosta-Torres, 27, of Lamesa was arrested May 25 by ICE: ICE detainer. Released May 26 to ICE.

Kathleen Dawn Bean, 24, of Georgetown was arrested May 25 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Fransis Janet Daniels, 46, of Bertram was arrested May 25 by BCSO: unsafe speed (too fast for conditions), failure to comply with request on striking highway fixture, driving while license is invalid.

Andrew Franklin Glimp, 35, of Burnet was arrested May 25 by Attorney General’s Office (AG): parole violation.

Cody Landon Hobgood, 44, of Crowley was arrested May 25 by BCSO: insufficient bond-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Ricky Glenn Johns, 52, of Beckville was arrested May 25 by BCSO: surety surrender-unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Emilio Ivan Terrazas, 20, of Killeen was arrested May 25 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury.

Kyler Nathaniel Allen, 18, of Burnet was arrested May 26 by MFPD: bond forfeiture-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, minor in possession of e-cigarette, failure to appear.

Adrian Donald Davis, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested May 26 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Marcus Anthony Flores, 29, of Lubbock was arrested May 26 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence, driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,399 in bonds.

Wilfredo Moilina-Portillo, 36, was arrested May 26 by ICE: ICE detainer.

Jasmine Ann Marie Rangel, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 26 by MFPD: criminal mischief, assault.

April Marie Rodriguez, 33, of Mineral Wells was arrested May 26 by BCSO: theft of property.