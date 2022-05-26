Boogie at the Bay volunteers needed

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Volunteers are needed for Boogie at the Bay, the Horseshoe Bay Business Alliance’s free outdoor concert series. Volunteers would work on the days of the performances, which are Wednesdays in June at Quail Point Lodge, 107 Twilight Lane in Horseshoe Bay. Concerts are 6-8 p.m.

Volunteers can pick their days and time slots. Duties include setting up, greeting attendees, assisting the band with loading, and more. Time slots are:

4-5:30 p.m.

5-6:30 p.m.

6-7 p.m.

7-8 p.m.

7:45-8:30 p.m.

Those interested in helping may email Business Alliance Executive Director Francie Dix at fdixhsb@gmail.com. Each volunteer receives a free T-shirt.

Performing bands are:

June 1 — Corporal Punishment

June 8 — Triple Bogey

June 15 — Mystery Band

June 22 — Ol’ Coots Band

June 29 — Rochelle & The Sidewinders

Visit the Boogie at the Bay or the Horseshoe Bay Business Alliance websites for more information.