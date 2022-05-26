BCISD seniors earn $588,000 in scholarships

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet and Quest high school seniors landed more than $588,000 in scholarships with a big chunk of it coming through the Hill Country Community Foundation. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Burnet and Quest high school seniors were awarded more than $588,000 in scholarships, which were acknowledged during the Class of 2022 Scholarships and Awards Ceremony on May 10. More than $200,000 came from the Burnet community; the Hill Country Community Foundation provided about $388,000.

This year, the foundation presented scholarships to 137 graduating seniors.

The foundation’s roots began more than 35 years ago from a seed planted by the Rotary Club of Burnet as a way to support the Burnet community, particularly children. The foundation supports a number of youth-centered projects, including the Seton Kids Care-A-Van and the Boys & Girls Club of the Highland Lakes.

One of its most lasting impacts is through its endowed scholarships. Every Burnet and Quest high school graduating senior is eligible for a foundation scholarship ranging from $1,679 to $5,307, said Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Keith McBurnett.

The foundation also helps former scholarship recipients through the Community Development Scholarship, which provides financial support to college sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

This year, the foundation awarded Community Development Scholarships to Kelsey Keele, Kaylisa Noble, and Emily Denton.

Since its inception in 1983, the Hill Country Community Foundation has awarded 3,793 scholarships of more than $5.8 million.

For more information on the foundation and how to support it, visit thehccf.org.

