VFW in Burnet hosts free Summer Blast on June 4

Highland Lakes VFW Post 6974 and its auxiliary are having a blast — a Summer Blast, that is — from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the post, 1402 Buchanan Drive (Texas 29) in Burnet.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the community. Kids can meet first responders, law enforcement officers, and military veterans.

“The main reason we are doing this is we want children to go up to veterans and talk to them about their experiences and to learn not to be afraid of law enforcement,” said Sandi Holt, incoming president of the auxiliary. “It’s an informative thing to let them know about our veterans.”

It’s also a fun thing with games and prizes for all ages. Along with information booths on veterans benefits and scholarship programs, the post will have watergun games, a bounce house and dunk tank, a cake walk and bake sale, and a silent auction.

Hot dog meals for kids 15 and younger will be $7 each. A barbecue plate for ages 16 and older is $20. The canteen inside the post will be open to the public, and Dee’s Shaved Ice will be on site.

Kids can play free bingo and win prizes, while adult bingo will be inside the post during its regular time of 6-9 p.m. Sales begin at 5 p.m. for adult bingo cards.

The Burnet Police Department will have its veterans vehicle on hand for kids to explore, while the volunteer fire department will bring a truck and also look to recruit firefighters.

Representatives of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will have tables and information available.

A silent auction with baskets, gift cards, and a barbecue brisket is also part of the planned festivities.

“We are a small post, but we have big plans,” Holt said. “We are adding to the services and community support that we provide. We want to invite everyone to come out and get to know us better and find out what we do.”

