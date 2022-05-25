Main Street gunfire report ‘unfounded’

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls police responded to a report of gunfire on Main Street in downtown on May 25, but an investigation determined no gun was fired. Main Street was blocked off to traffic and people in the area were told to shelter in place for about 30 minutes around 1 p.m. Staff photo by David Bean

Marble Falls authorities on May 25 issued a shelter-in-place order for Main Street and two blocks out in the downtown area after a report of possible gunfire, which turned out to be “unfounded,” according to a Marble Falls Police Department release.

The alert was issued just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. An all-clear came about 30 minutes later.

According to the police department, someone reported a suspicious person in a business in the 300 block of Main Street. The caller said they heard what sounded like a gunshot after the person left the business.

When officers investigated the situation, they determined no gun had been fired, according to an MFPD statement.

As a result of the initial call, however, police directed businesses in the area and within a two-block radius to go into lockdown and people to stay inside.

Marble Falls Independent School District officials placed Marble Falls Elementary School and Marble Falls Middle School in lockdown as a result of the downtown activity.

MFISD reassured people that there was no violent activity on either of those campuses but stated on its social media account that “Safety protocols (are) in place in an abundance of caution.” Once the downtown situation was resolved, both campuses resumed normal activities.

