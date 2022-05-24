Fan drive offers cool respite from Texas heat

The Community Resource Centers of Texas has already given away more than 200 fans since May 1 during its annual fan drive, and staff members, including site director Dawn Capra (right) and Blanco County CRC site coordinator Alyce Sierra are picking up more before summer officially starts. Photo courtesy of CRC of Texas

Summer isn’t officially here, but it sure does feel like it. And demand for fans for Highland Lakes residents in need is rising along with temperatures. The Community Resource Centers of Texas and Family Eldercare is trying to meet that demand through their annual fan drive.

By Monday, May 23, CRC staff had already given away about 200 fans. Almost as quickly as CRC locations in Burnet, Blanco, Llano, and Williamson counties receive fans, people pick them up.

“We’ve already seen quite a bit of need for the fans,” said Cindy Fry, site coordinator for CRC Burnet County. “Many of the people coming in, they can’t run their air conditioners all the time because of the cost, so they need fans. And with these temperatures we’ve had recently, people are looking for some relief.”

People can pick up fans at one of the CRC’s four locations:

Burnet County site, 1016 Broadway, Marble Falls; 830-693-0700

Blanco County site, 206 U.S. 281 South, Johnson City; 830-868-0208

Llano County site, 100 Legend Hills, Llano; 325-247-2703

Williamson County site, 155 Hillcrest Lane, Suite B, Liberty Hill; 512-548-5091

The drive started May 1 and continues until Aug. 31. To qualify, the recipient must fall under one of these categories:

have financial troubles

be 55 years or older

have a disability

be a family with children

Contact one of the above centers for more information.

Fry said the cost of fans has jumped over previous years. Family Eldercare provides the bulk of the fans, but monetary donations from residents are welcome. Stop by one of the offices to drop off donations or go through the CRC of Texas website’s contribute page and note that the funds are for the fan drive.

