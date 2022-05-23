Support Community Press

Jerry Don Brasuel Sr., 75, of Lindsborg died Friday, May 20, 2022

2 days ago | DailyTrib.com

Jerry Don Brasuel Sr., 75, of Lindsborg died Friday, May 20, 2022, at Bethany Home of Lindsborg, Kansas. Jerry was born May 24, 1946, in Lubbock, Texas, to Troy and Janice (Hickman) Brasuel.  

Jerry was the husband of Anita (Cline) Brasuel. He attended the Assembly of God Church and worked as a structural iron worker.

He is survived by his son Jerry D. Brasuel Jr. of Great Bend, Kansas; sister, Janet Brock of Grand Junction, Colorado; brother, Michael Brasuel (Rebecca) of Marble Falls, Texas; daughter-in-law,  Minnette Brasuel; as well as his grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anita; and son Brent Brasuel.

Cremation has been chosen and burial services will be held at a later date in Marble Falls, Texas. For more information or to leave condolences online, please visit www.crick-christiansfuneralhome.com.

