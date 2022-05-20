Support Community Press

Student job board links teens with prospective summer employers

5 hours ago | Daniel Clifton
Dairy Queen in Marble Falls

Dairy Queen in Marble Falls is hiring, and so are many other employers looking for students to fill summer positions. The Burnet Chamber of Commerce created a student job board for teens across the Highland Lakes. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Summer jobs are a rite of passage for teens, who have a new resource when looking for work: the Burnet Chamber of Commerce’s student job board. The board is open to all area teens and lists openings across the Highland Lakes complete with job descriptions and contact information.

“This is a way we could connect students and businesses looking for summer help,” said Allison McKee, the chamber’s executive director. “It’s a way to bridge the gap since we didn’t think we’d get enough kids to come to a job fair.”

The chamber also has a job board geared toward adults seeking long-term and professional employment.

The idea for a student version came out of a discussion among chamber, city of Burnet, and Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area officials. 

As of Friday, May 20, the student job board listed 16 employment opportunities. 

Businesses can add job listings by calling the Burnet Chamber of Commerce at 512-756-4297. 

Daniel Clifton

