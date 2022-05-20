Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 23, 2022

9 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, May 23 

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting 

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

  • announcing new rules calling for anyone wishing to speak during public comment to sign up beforehand
  • monthly reports, including from the library system, county clerk, and district clerk
  • approve the hiring of Tamar Kott as the new 4-H Extension agent
  • presentation by Community Resource Centers of Texas to introduce commissioners to the program’s services, purpose, and mission to help residents in the county
  • need for new sheriff’s office vehicles

Tuesday, May 24 

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting 

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet 

On the agenda:

  • presentation Pedernales Electric Cooperative CEO Julie Parsley 
  • increasing selected jurors’ pay to $40 from $10 for first day of service
  • discussion or action on policy concerning placement of political signs on county-owned or -leased property

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

One item expected on the agenda is a continuation of the discussion about possible disciplinary action against City Manager Jeff Looney.

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information. Agendas must be posted 72 hours before the meeting. 

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

