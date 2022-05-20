GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 23, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, May 23

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

announcing new rules calling for anyone wishing to speak during public comment to sign up beforehand

monthly reports, including from the library system, county clerk, and district clerk

approve the hiring of Tamar Kott as the new 4-H Extension agent

presentation by Community Resource Centers of Texas to introduce commissioners to the program’s services, purpose, and mission to help residents in the county

need for new sheriff’s office vehicles

Tuesday, May 24

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

presentation Pedernales Electric Cooperative CEO Julie Parsley

increasing selected jurors’ pay to $40 from $10 for first day of service

discussion or action on policy concerning placement of political signs on county-owned or -leased property

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

One item expected on the agenda is a continuation of the discussion about possible disciplinary action against City Manager Jeff Looney.

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information. Agendas must be posted 72 hours before the meeting.

