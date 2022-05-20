GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 23, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, May 23
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
- announcing new rules calling for anyone wishing to speak during public comment to sign up beforehand
- monthly reports, including from the library system, county clerk, and district clerk
- approve the hiring of Tamar Kott as the new 4-H Extension agent
- presentation by Community Resource Centers of Texas to introduce commissioners to the program’s services, purpose, and mission to help residents in the county
- need for new sheriff’s office vehicles
Tuesday, May 24
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- presentation Pedernales Electric Cooperative CEO Julie Parsley
- increasing selected jurors’ pay to $40 from $10 for first day of service
- discussion or action on policy concerning placement of political signs on county-owned or -leased property
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
One item expected on the agenda is a continuation of the discussion about possible disciplinary action against City Manager Jeff Looney.
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information. Agendas must be posted 72 hours before the meeting.