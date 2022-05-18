Office building, a rarity for Horseshoe Bay, breaks ground

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Raven and Joe Herron (with shovels) celebrate the groundbreaking of their new office building in Horseshoe Bay. It will house Raven Herron's CPA firm, Raven A. Herron & Company P.C., and offer 1,000 square feet of space for lease. Attending the groundbreaking with the Ravens were Ariana Delgado, Jacqueline Wright, Cecelia Frost, DeAndra Garcia, Michelle Hurst, Kevin Chen, Candice Montgomery, Debbie Pearson, Mike Foster, Jordan Neiman, Terry Neiman, Marce Foster, and Charles Kahn. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Commercial groundbreakings are rare in Horseshoe Bay, but on Tuesday, May 17, Raven and Joe Herron stuck two golden shovels in the dirt to ceremoniously kick off construction of a new office building at 8000 FM 2147.

The building was commissioned for Raven A. Herron & Company P.C., a certified public accountants firm that has been in Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay since January 2006. Neiman-Foster Homes & Construction is handling the project.

“Most of the construction here in Horseshoe Bay is homes,” said Mike Foster, an owner at Neiman-Foster. “There’s very little commercial.”

Project manager Charles Kahn called it one of the biggest projects on that scale in Horseshoe Bay.

“This is a $2.5 million contract for this building and site,” he said.

In total, the building will have 5,000 square-feet of office space, of which 4,000 square-feet will be dedicated to Raven A. Herron & Company P.C. Company founder Raven Herron said the old office had become cramped, and she was seeking a space big enough for the company to grow.

“We are looking for more CPAs, and we’re hoping that a nice building and a proper nice office will attract talent from Austin and have them want to move to the beautiful Hill Country,” she said.

The remaining 1,000 square-feet will be leased out as office space to other professionals. Herron hopes to draw in fellow professionals such as attorneys, doctors, and dentists.

More office space is planned on the adjoining lot, according to Joe Herron, Raven’s husband. The next project will offer 3,500 square-feet of space for lease.

dakota@thepicayune.com