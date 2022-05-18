Marble Falls senior receives one of 39 PEC scholarships

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative awarded a total of $100,000 in scholarships to 39 students in 2022, including Marble Falls High School senior Hudson McBryde, who received a $2,500 award. The co-op announced the scholarships in a media release Monday, May 16.

Thirty-five graduating high school students in PEC’s service area received scholarships: 10 seniors got $2,750 each and 25 seniors were awarded $2,500 each. In addition, four PEC adult members continuing their education received $2,500 each.

“It’s an incredibly rewarding feeling to be able to contribute to our communities through our scholarship program,” said Celeste Mikeska, PEC community outreach specialist, in the media release. “We’re proud to be part of such an impactful cause, one that has the potential to positively shape generations of families and communities in the area.”

Applicants submitted essays describing what personal characteristics they believe will make them successful in college. A panel of independent judges evaluated more than 430 applicants based on their academic performance, leadership, and financial need.

Students may use the scholarships to pay for expenses at any accredited university, college, junior college, technical school, or trade school.

Since beginning the program 22 years ago, PEC has provided more than $1.3 million in scholarships to area students. For more about the program, visit pec.coop/scholarships.