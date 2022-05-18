14 fires break out on Texas 71; water needed to hydrate firefighters

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fire units from across the region responded to about 14 separate grassfires along Texas 71 East in Llano County, starting on Tuesday, May 17. As of May 18, the fires continue to burn. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Fourteen grassfires broke out along Texas 71 toward Llano, including near RM 2233 and county roads 306, 307 (Slab Road), and 309. Several area fire departments responded to the Llano County fires, which started Tuesday, May 17, and continue to burn Wednesday, May 18.

Crews fighting the fires are in need of water and electrolyte drinks to stay hydrated and safe as extremely dry weather creates hazardous conditions. Highland Lakes Crisis Network is accepting donations of bottled water as well as Gatorade and similar drinks until 4 p.m. Wednesday at its office, 700 Avenue T in Marble Falls.

Hill Country Auxiliary is also collecting snacks, water, and Gatorade and similar drinks. To arrange a donation through the auxiliary, call 325-248-4394.

“The first call came in for the fire at 5 p.m. (Tuesday),” Llano County Judge Ron Cunningham told DailyTrib.com. “We had 14 different fires covering approximately 20 miles, and they all were separate fires on the highway.”

Fire crews stayed on the scenes until about 11 p.m. Tuesday but eventually had to stand down for safety reasons, said Cunningham, explaining that it’s dangerous for firefighters to work wildfires at night.

“They cranked back up at 6 a.m. (Wednesday),” he said.

Along with area fire units, the Texas A&M Forest Service responded with bulldozers and the Llano County Road and Bridge Department is supporting the efforts with heavy equipment and maintainers. The equipment is being used to cut fire lines and breaks.

As of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, crews were still fighting several fires, including the Sandstone Mountain Fire and the Slab Road Fire. Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Walter Flocke said the Slab Road Fire encompassed about 57 acres and was 75 percent contained.

The Sandstone Mountain Fire, estimated at 350 acres, was 50 percent contained, and bulldozer crews and other firefighters are working to further rein in the flames. Flocke said both blazes started due to “roadside ignition.”

The Forest Service has deployed a surveillance aircraft to the area to help provide information to ground units.

Despite the progress fire crews have made, officials remain concerned about conditions.

“We are expecting critical fire conditions this afternoon,” Flocke said on Wednesday.

With winds picking up, humidity dropping, and temperatures approaching or exceeding the 100-degree mark, the extremely dry conditions could lead to more fires as crews continue to quell current flames, Cunningham said.

“It’s crucial right now that people adhere to precautions and not start fires,” he said.

Burnet and Llano counties are each under burn bans.

