Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Marble Falls city councilors take oaths of office

18 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Marble Falls city councilors take oaths of office

Marble Falls City Secretary Christine McDonald (far left) swears in newly elected city council members Griff Morris (left) for Place 1, Lauren Haltom for Place 3, and William D. 'Dee' Haddock for Place 5 during a special meeting on Monday, May 16, at City Hall. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Newly elected Marble Falls city councilors were sworn in at City Hall during a special meeting Monday, May 16, after winning seats in the May 7 election.

Griff Morris for Place 1, Lauren Haltom for Place 3, and William D. “Dee” Haddock for Place 5 took their oaths of office led by City Secretary Christine McDonald.

A two-term former mayor, Morris was elected to an open seat left vacant by Craig Magerkurth, who had served out his term limits. Haltom defeated incumbent Rene Rosales Sr. to become the only woman on the City Council. Returning Councilor Haddock ran unopposed.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

Property valuations at all-time highs in Burnet and Llano counties

17 hours ago | Suzanne Freeman

Hotel-conference center name honors Marble Falls’ first woman mayor

18 hours ago | Suzanne Freeman

Hidden Falls Adventure Park off-roader dies after striking tree

22 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

twenty − 4 =