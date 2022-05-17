Marble Falls city councilors take oaths of office

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls City Secretary Christine McDonald (far left) swears in newly elected city council members Griff Morris (left) for Place 1, Lauren Haltom for Place 3, and William D. 'Dee' Haddock for Place 5 during a special meeting on Monday, May 16, at City Hall. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Newly elected Marble Falls city councilors were sworn in at City Hall during a special meeting Monday, May 16, after winning seats in the May 7 election.

Griff Morris for Place 1, Lauren Haltom for Place 3, and William D. “Dee” Haddock for Place 5 took their oaths of office led by City Secretary Christine McDonald.

A two-term former mayor, Morris was elected to an open seat left vacant by Craig Magerkurth, who had served out his term limits. Haltom defeated incumbent Rene Rosales Sr. to become the only woman on the City Council. Returning Councilor Haddock ran unopposed.

