Hidden Falls Adventure Park off-roader dies after striking tree

21 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
hidden falls adventure park

A 56-year-old man died May 14 at Hidden Falls Adventure Park in Marble Falls after his utility vehicle struck a tree.

Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency crews responded to the park, located in the 7000 block of RR 1431 east of Marble Falls, at about 5:25 p.m. Saturday.

According to a Sheriff’s Office media release, Adam Scott Fuller of Lorena died after the Polaris RAZR UTV he was operating left the pathway and hit a tree. The impact ejected Fuller from the vehicle.

The man was not using a seatbelt or wearing a helmet, according to the release. Fuller died at the scene.

Authorities have ordered an autopsy. 

