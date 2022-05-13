Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 16

8 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, May 16

Marble Falls City Council 

5 p.m. special meeting 

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls 

On the agenda:

  • canvass the votes of the May 7 election
  • issue the certificates of election
  • swear in winners of the May 7 election 
  • city manager’s report
  • executive session

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Burnet High School Auditorium and Library, 1000 The Green Mile, Burnet

NOTE: Board meeting agenda items 1 through 4 will be held in the auditorium. The board will then recess and move to the library for agenda items 5 through 10.

On the agenda: 

  • Items 1-4 include invocation, pledge of allegiance, call to order, and recognitions for state wins in tennis, soccer, barbecue, theater, social studies, current issues, and more

After reconvening in the library, the board will:

  • swear in the re-elected trustees and certify the election results
  • consider a report on appraised property value
  • consider a report on 2022-23 meal prices
  • consider reports on student dress codes and cellphone use

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees 

6 p.m. regular meeting 

MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls 

On the agenda:

Tuesday, May 17

Burnet County Commissioners Court

10 a.m. special meeting 

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet 

On the agenda:

  • canvassing of the May 7 election results
  • discussion or action regarding authorization for Burnet County to issue requests for qualifications for architectural and engineering services for U.S. Economic Development Administration Federal Funding Opportunity
  • departmental updates

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting 

City Hall Council Chamber, 800 Third St., Marble Falls  

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action on the city of Marble Falls Emergency Medical Services agreement with Marble Falls Area EMS
  • authorize city manager to sign an agreement to provide emergency utility assistance to low-income households
  • public hearing on making a finding of special benefit to the property in the Thousand Oaks Public Improvement District

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Wednesday, May 18

Horseshoe Bay City Council 

3 p.m. Town Hall Meeting 

Horseshoe Bay Resort Yacht Club Ballroom, 1009 Horseshoe Bay Blvd., Horseshoe Bay

Mayor Cynthia Clinesmith will give a presentation followed by an open forum during which residents can circulate to stations representing all city departments. No action will be taken. More details on the agenda.

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors

10 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA General Office Complex Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action to reduce to 23,000 acre-feet from 40,000 acre-feet the amount of water committed to generation sources annually from the combined firm yield of lakes Buchanan and Travis
  • discussion and possible action on fiscal year 2023 business and capital plans

Thursday, May 19

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Friday, May 20

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F in Johnson City

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the PEC website for more information.

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board

9 a.m. regular meeting 

District Office, 225 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action on Interlock Agreement with Burnet County for groundwater supply resilience study in coordination with the district and INTERA
  • discussion and possible action on Texas 4-H Water Ambassadors Program
  • review and possible action on line-item adjustments of the 2021-22 budget
  • discussion and possible action on determination of the drought state

